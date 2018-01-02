Quantcast

Prince George’s hospital sued over doctor with fake name

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Lynh Bui January 2, 2018

His patients called him Dr. Akoda. As an obstetrician-gynecologist at Prince George's Hospital Center, women trusted him to care for them in some of their most vulnerable moments. He gave them their annual checkups, treated their ailments and delivered their babies. But their faith in the doctor who had practiced for years at the hospital in Cheverly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo