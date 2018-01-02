Quantcast

Trump faces hurdles to reshape judiciary in GOP image

Even if president fills all appellate vacancies, Republicans would not hold a majority on 8 circuits

By: Bloomberg Kartikay Mehrotra January 2, 2018

President Donald Trump's appointment of federal judges at a record pace may endear him to conservatives, but that alone won't be enough to push the judiciary to the right. A big obstacle is Barack Obama's legacy of stacking the courts with his own lifetime appointees. When Obama took office in 2009, Democratic appointees made up the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo