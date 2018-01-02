Quantcast

Lawsuit: Duke, UNC agreed to not hire each other’s doctors

By: Associated Press Emery P. Dalesio January 2, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. — The basketball rivalry between Duke University and the University of North Carolina battle is legendary, but a federal lawsuit says the two elite institutions have agreed not to compete in another prestigious area: the market for highly skilled medical workers. The anti-trust complaint by a former Duke radiologist accuses the schools just 10 ...

