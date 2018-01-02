Quantcast

Water main breaks leave these Baltimore cars iced

By: Maximilian Franz January 2, 2018

A rash of water main breaks around Baltimore City has parked cars like these on North Calvert Street and E. Lafayette Avenue encased in ice.

