Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Baltimore fights affordable housing crisis while population falls

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 3, 2018

The concept of an affordable housing crisis is associated with thriving cities, such as New York and San Francisco, coping with demand that is driving up housing costs. But housing advocates argue that Baltimore, which struggles with declining population, swaths of vacant houses and violent crime, is also undergoing a similar problem. In Baltimore, activists contend, the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo