Emily Levenson | Brown Goldstein

Emily Levenson has been named partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy.

Levenson represents individuals and corporate clients in complex criminal and civil matters. Her practice includes federal and state criminal defense, employment matters, and disability rights cases representing persons with disabilities facing barriers to physical accessibility and access to technology. Emily is a passionate and persuasive advocate who focuses on obtaining the best possible result while serving her clients with compassion.

