Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Frigid city schools become heated topic at BPW meeting

Democrats say focus by Hogan, Franchot on air conditioning fixes obscured problems with heating issues

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 3, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's governor and comptroller are feeling the heat from some Democrats critical of the pair's previous focus on installing air conditioning in schools as officials now have had to close some city schools because of heating problems. Frigid temperatures gripping the area over the last week caused the city to close some schools that were having ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo