Jillian Pawlowski and Kim Capone | Y in Central Md.

Jillian Pawlowski has been named senior program director and Kim Capone senior swim director at the Orokawa Y in Towson by The Y in Central Maryland.

Pawlowski, a Parkville resident, will oversee all youth programs including sports, youth activities, summer camp and the “Stay & Play” program. Pawlowski has been with the Y for more than eight years, most recently as sports program director at the Southtown Family Y in Buffalo, New York.

She has a dual Bachelor of Arts in recreation and leisure management and English literature from the State University of New York.

Capone will oversee programs and services including youth swim lessons, the center’s biggest swim program. In addition, she will supervise and manage the Orokawa Y’s swimming pools and swim associates.

She started her career at the Towson Y in 1991 as swim coach and coordinator. She then spent 16 years with the Y in Hanover where she built a program for kids from local schools. For the past four years, Capone led the operations of the Y in Central Maryland’s Baltimore County Swim Centers in Randallstown and Dundalk.

Capone graduated from Springfield College with a Bachelor of Science in physical education and resides in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

