Kaa Andam | MLSC

Kaa Andam has been named IOLTA compliance manager with Maryland Legal Services Corporation, which makes grants to nonprofit organizations that provide civil legal aid to low-income Marylanders.

She will manage compliance by financial institutions and Maryland licensed attorneys with the Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts program administered by MLSC.

Andam comes from a career in banking with a Master’s degree in business administration from University of Maryland University College and Bachelor of Science in finance from Salisbury University. Her most recent position was vice president and business banking relationship manager with PNC Bank in Rockville.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.