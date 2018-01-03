Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Jan. 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018

Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure, Jurisdiction: A nonresident parent corporation could not be said to be “at home” in Maryland, and therefore subject to general jurisdiction in the State, based solely on its incorporation of a merger subsidiary within Maryland, and, therefore, the circuit court properly dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims for lack of jurisdiction. Stisser ...

