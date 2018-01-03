Quantcast

Md. officials ponder impact of tax law expansion for college savings accounts

Public school advocates say changes to 529 plans could cost state millions

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter January 3, 2018

An element of the new tax law that expands how money in college savings accounts can be spent has left Maryland and education advocates with more questions than answers. Under a provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, parents now may spend up to $10,000 each year from 529 college savings accounts for tuition for their ...

