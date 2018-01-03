Ricky Adams | Rosenberg Martin

Richard “Ricky” Adams has joined Rosenberg Martin Greenberg as an associate attorney with the firm’s wealth preservation group.

His practice is focused in the areas of estate planning, elder law, medicaid planning, estate, probate & trust administration, adult guardianship, and special needs planning.

Adams is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Bar Association of Baltimore City, the Baltimore County Bar Association, the National LGBT Bar Association, and the LGBTQ Bar Association of Maryland.

He has significant experience in his practice areas, having worked for almost 17 years in the legal field, 10 of those as a paralegal.

