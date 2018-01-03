Quantcast

Ricky Adams | Rosenberg Martin

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018

adams-richard-rosenberg-martinRichard “Ricky” Adams has joined Rosenberg Martin Greenberg as an associate attorney with the firm’s wealth preservation group.

His practice is focused in the areas of estate planning, elder law, medicaid planning, estate, probate & trust administration, adult guardianship, and special needs planning.

Adams is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Bar Association of Baltimore City, the Baltimore County Bar Association, the National LGBT Bar Association, and the LGBTQ Bar Association of Maryland.

He has significant experience in his practice areas, having worked for almost 17 years in the legal field, 10 of those as a paralegal.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo