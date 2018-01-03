Michael DeHaven, Mariela D’Alessio and Sarah Zadrozny | Smith Gildea

Michael DeHaven, a partner with Towson-based firm Smith, Gildea & Schmidt LLC, was acknowledged by Super Lawyers magazine for the field of law for 2018 while attorneys Mariela D’Alessio and Sarah Zadrozny were named as “Rising Stars.”

DeHaven is an attorney with more than 25 years of litigation experience. His practice primarily focuses on family law matters, including divorce, child custody disputes, domestic violence protective order petitions, and negotiation and drafting of marital separation and property settlement agreements. He previously was named to the Super Lawyers list from in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

D’Alessio is chair of the firm’s estates and trust department and has named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers since 2014. She joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2014. As chair of the Estates and Trust Department, she focuses her practice on estate planning and estate and trust administration. She regularly meets with clients to implement an individualized and complete estate plan, which often includes a last will and testament, living will, medical and financial powers of attorney and trusts.

Zadrozny joined the firm as a law clerk in May 2013. She currently practices in complex civil litigation, including business litigation, contract litigation, real estate litigation and personal injury.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.