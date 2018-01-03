Sean Hatley and Steven D. Hyatt | Hyatt & Weber

Sean Hatley and Steven D. Hyatt have joined Annapolis-based Hyatt & Weber P.A.

Hatley joins the firm’s civil litigation and business law practice groups. As part of the civil litigation practice group, Hatley regularly advocates on behalf of individuals and businesses in commercial, medical malpractice, personal injury, real estate, insurance coverage and employment matters.

In the business law practice group, he works with entrepreneurs and small-business owners to provide advice for, and assistance with, starting, buying, managing, closing and/or selling any type of business.

Hyatt joins the firm’s business, land use and zoning and real estate practice groups. His practice is focused on guiding business owners, local and national real estate developers, entrepreneurs and individuals through complex transactions while helping them to navigate city, county, state and federal regulations. He advises his clients on both strategic and day-to-day legal aspects of their business operations.

