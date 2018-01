Immigration law attorney Sheela Murthy was named president of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) DC, a group founded by entrepreneurs of South Asian descent. Murthy will serve a two-year term as president, a position similar to a company’s chair of the board of directors.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.