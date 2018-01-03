Quantcast

Toni Ward and Sharon Miller | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018

Toni Ward and Sharon Miller have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as Realtors.

Ward has 15 years of real estate sales experience and will specialize in residential sales, specifically new construction, in the Baltimore County and Baltimore city areas.

As a veteran agent, Miler boasts 24 years of real estate experience. Throughout her time in the industry, Sharon has developed proven techniques for helping her clients reach their real estate goals. She is licensed in both Maryland and Pennsylvania and will focus on residential sales, specifically new construction and resale, for Timonium and its surrounding areas.

