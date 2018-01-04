Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Lawmakers should end judgement debtor body attachments

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 4, 2018

Although body attachments are identified with the Dickensian concept of debtors’ prisons, the process to obtain them is still legal. In Maryland, creditors can use the body attachment process to compel payments from a judgment debtor using this civil arrest process. Once a creditor has a judgment against the debtor, a creditor can require the ...

