H. Mark Stichel | Astrachan Gunst

H. Mark Stichel has joined Astrachan Gunst Thomas P.C. as a shareholder.

Stichel, a Baltimore native, has practiced law for more than 30 years, the past 20-plus years as a partner with Gohn, Hankey & Stichel LLP. He has represented businesses and people in all sorts of civil litigation matters, inmates in state and federal post-conviction actions and has litigated Maryland’s campaign finance laws.

He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University, was Order of the Coif at the University of Michigan Law School where he graduated second out of 366 and received the school’s highest honor, the Henry M. Bates Memorial Scholarship Award. He was a contributing editor at the Michigan Law Review and clerked for the Hon. Francis D. Murnaghan Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Stichel’s generosity with his time on behalf of legal causes was recognized by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, which named him the first recipient of its Pro Bono Service Award, and by the Maryland Bar Foundation, which awarded him its Legal Excellence Award. He is also an elected member of the American Law Institute, an honor limited to just 3,000 lawyers, judges and law professors.

In addition to his pro bono services, Stichel has been an adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore Law School; served as president of the Library Company of the Baltimore Bar from 1992 to 2006; and has been chair of the Baltimore City Sitting Judges Election Committee. He is a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference, is active with the State Bar Association and is a member of the Wranglers Law Club.

