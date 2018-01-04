Kara Joyce and Janae David | Crosby Marketing Communications

Kara Joyce and Janae David have joined Crosby Marketing Communications’ team of more than 80 professionals. The two will support a variety of clients in the agency’s three specialized practice areas of health care, government and nonprofits and causes.

Joyce joins Crosby as an integration/public relations manager and has a strong background in account management, media relations and social media, most recently with Abel Communications. Prior to that, she was an account executive at Weber Shandwick, working on a variety of accounts, including Bank of America, Verizon, Healthcare.gov, Maryland Health Connection and the U.S. Army.

She will support Crosby’s work for the Health Resources and Services Administration’s national organ donation program and Greenberg Gibbons, a leading real estate developer of mixed-used destinations. She has a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and mass communications from the University of South Carolina-Columbia.

David is Crosby’s new multimedia & digital marketing coordinator. She will work closely with the firm’s production and connections planning team to assist with all phases of project management, digital asset management and coordinating with outside vendors.

David’s previous position was with Baltimore Research Group, where she helped organize qualitative research programs. She graduated in 2017 from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a minor in marketing.

