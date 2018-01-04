Quantcast

Loyola MD accounting program earns industry endorsement

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018

The accounting program at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management earned endorsement from the Institute of Management Accountants, one of the largest associations dedicated to advancing the management accounting profession. The endorsement recognizes programs that meet educational standards enabling students to pursue and earn designation as a certified management accountant. To qualify for ...

