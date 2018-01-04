Quantcast

Marylanders logged 150K robocall complaints in 2017, FTC report shows

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018

The Federal Trade Commission’s Biennial Report to Congress released Thursday showed Marylanders accounted for more than 150,000 robocall complaints in 2017, part of 4.5 million complaints logged nationwide. While the rise in complaints is consistent with an increased use of intrusive and disruptive robocall technology, the problem is far worse even than the FTC’s numbers, according ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo