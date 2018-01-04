Marylanders logged 150K robocall complaints in 2017, FTC report shows

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Federal Trade Commission’s Biennial Report to Congress released Thursday showed Marylanders accounted for more than 150,000 robocall complaints in 2017, part of 4.5 million complaints logged nationwide. While the rise in complaints is consistent with an increased use of intrusive and disruptive robocall technology, the problem is far worse even than the FTC’s numbers, according ...