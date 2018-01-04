Quantcast

MATTHEW JONES v. FAMILY COURT OF DELAWARE, SUSSEX COUNTY

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018

Civil procedure -- Prepaid court costs -- Request for waiver On November 16, 2016, Matthew Jones, appellant, filed a complaint, in the Circuit Court for Somerset County, listing the only defendant as “The Family Court of Delaware in and for Sussex County.” In the complaint, Jones essentially accused the Sussex County Family Court of conspiring against ...

