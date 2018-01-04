Quantcast

Md. Legal Aid to expand ‘Lawyer in the Library’ program with Abell Foundation grant

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 4, 2018

Maryland Legal Aid is using a $90,000 grant from the Abell Foundation to expand its "Lawyer in the Library" program in Baltimore. The "Lawyer in the Library" program puts Maryland Legal Aid attorneys, paralegals, pro bono attorneys, law students and other volunteers in public libraries to give free legal assistant and criminal record expungements to low-income ...

