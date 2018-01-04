Quantcast

Worcester Co. judicial pick previously accused of racial misconduct

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Ovetta Wiggins January 4, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appointed a Worcester County state's attorney embroiled in a highly publicized racial discrimination lawsuit to become a circuit court judge on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The Dec. 28 appointment has provoked the ire of the General Assembly's legislative black caucus, whose leader said the group will discuss it at an executive committee meeting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo