Sapwood Cellars latest brewery opening in Maryland

New brewery Sapwood Cellars, which plans to produce barrel-aged and mixed-fermented beers along with hoppy ales, has signed a lease for 7,200 square feet of space in Columbia and intends to open in June.

The brewery will be in the Oakland Ridge Center at 8980 Route 108 in Columbia. A joint venture between Feldman Bergman Development and Fortified Property Group purchased the center, which consists of 85,000 square feet of flex/office space in three buildings, in November. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andy Andrews and Scott Matthews represented the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

“We toured a variety of locations between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and this building emerged the winner based on the availability of space that will enable us to grow, the ample parking to support our tap room and the presence of existing build-out to support a craft brewing operation,” Mike Tonsmeire, who co-founded Sapwood Cellars with Scott Janish, said in a statement.

At the time the joint venture purchased the Oakland Ridge Center it was 76 percent leased. The current portfolio is now 85 percent leased. Sapwood’s space was previously built for a brewery that never moved in.

Maryland has experienced a boom in local craft breweries in recent years. These emerging businesses have emerged as players for a variety of commercial spaces in the state ranging from traditional flex/office space to former supermarket sites. A JLL report from October said the brewing industry in Maryland has the potential for “runaway growth.”