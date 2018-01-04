Quantcast

Sears to close Kmart locations in Crofton, Salisbury

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018

(AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. announced Thursday it will shutter two more Kmart locations in Maryland, part of a group of 103 stores that will be closed as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. The Kmart store in Crofton at the Crofton Centre (1647 Crofton Centre) and another in Salisbury (301 ...

