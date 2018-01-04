Quantcast

South Kent Island developer urges Supreme Court to revive takings claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 4, 2018

A South Kent Island developer has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revive his claim that Queen Anne’s County must provide compensation for essentially compelling him by ordinance to combine his separate land parcels, substantially reducing the property’s marketability. Kevin Quinn, through counsel, claims the reduction in value due to the 2014 ordinance amounts to a ...

