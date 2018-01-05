Quantcast

4th Circuit: Baltimore’s pregnancy center sign ordinance violates free speech

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 5, 2018

A Baltimore city ordinance requiring pro-life “pregnancy centers” to post a sign in their waiting rooms stating they do not provide abortion- or birth-control-related services violates the centers’ First Amendment rights, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. In its 3-0 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the ordinance unconstitutionally compelled speech by the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo