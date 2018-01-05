Quantcast

Baltimore area investment sales solid, national values remain flat

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 5, 2018

Investment sales in the Baltimore metro area remained solid through the end of the year while, nationally, property pricing has remained flat. Newmark Knight Frank in its fourth-quarter report categorized investment sales in the office sector as “strong.” Investment sales in the final quarter of the year dipped to $100.9 million overall. That’s down from $109.4 ...

