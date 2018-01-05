Quantcast

Head of corrupt Baltimore police task force pleads guilty

By: Associated Press January 5, 2018

The former leader of a specialized unit of Baltimore's police force will serve at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a corruption case. Thirty-seven-year-old Wayne Jenkins of Middle River pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Baltimore to counts including racketeering, robbery and falsifying records. The former sergeant led the city police force's Gun ...

