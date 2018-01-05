Quantcast

Clapp Communications certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2018

Clapp Communications, a Baltimore-based public relations and marketing firm, has been certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The certification is nationally recognized by public, private, non-profit and government entities and confirms that a business is woman-owned, operated and controlled. As the largest third-party certifier of women-owned businesses in the ...

