Dr. David Wilson | Morgan State University

Morgan State University President David Wilson, Ed.D. has been elected to serve on the board of directors of the Lumina Foundation.

Wilson has served as Morgan State president since July 2010 and has a record of accomplishment during his more than 30 years of experience in higher education administration.

Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in political science, a Master of Science in education from Tuskegee University, a master’s degree in educational planning and administration from Harvard University and a doctorate in administration, planning and social policy from Harvard.

He came to Morgan from the University of Wisconsin, where he was chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and the University of Wisconsin–Extension. Before that, he held several administrative posts in academia, including vice president for university outreach and associate provost at Auburn University and associate provost of Rutgers University.

During Wilson’s tenure at Morgan State, the university has posted its second-year retention rate above 70 percent for the seventh consecutive year, enrollment has grown to nearly 8,000 students, the university procured its largest research contract and has overseen a 183 percent increase in alumni participation in giving since 2010.

