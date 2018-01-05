Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Del. Turner announces he won’t seek re-election in 2018

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 5, 2018

Del. Frank S. Turner, vice chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said he will not seek re-election in 2018. "I do believe after some soul searching that this is the right time to bring a replacement to voice the interests, concerns, and issues of District 13," the six-term Democrat from Howard County said in ...

