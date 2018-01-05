Guidewell, Financial, state officials to kick off PROTECT Week

Share this: Email

Maryland nonprofit financial counseling agency Guidewell Financial Solutions is leading a statewide campaign in partnership with Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh to protect older Americans from financial exploitation through PROTECT Week, scheduled for Jan. 8-12. During the event, Marylanders will have an opportunity to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect and financial ...