Guidewell, Financial, state officials to kick off PROTECT Week

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2018

Maryland nonprofit financial counseling agency Guidewell Financial Solutions is leading a statewide campaign in partnership with Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh to protect older Americans from financial exploitation through PROTECT Week, scheduled for Jan. 8-12. During the event, Marylanders will have an opportunity to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect and financial ...

