Md. cyber firm: Ransomware attacks on health care up 89 percent

Major data breaches attributable to ransomware at health care institutions increased significantly in 2017, according to analysis by Cryptonite LLC, a cyber firm based in Rockville. There were 140 data breaches characterized as hacking and reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights in 2017, up 23.89 percent from 113 such events ...