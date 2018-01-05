Quantcast

University of Baltimore unveils $20K Latino scholarship fund

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2018

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation and the Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington unveiled a $20,000 scholarship fund Friday aimed at increasing the Latino enrollment at the University of Baltimore. The fund will provide 10 Latino students with $2,000 merit-based awards beginning in the fall 2018 semster. The Featherstone scholarships are open to high school seniors who ...

