Walker & Dunlop group sells South Florida property

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday its investment sales group, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales LLC, closed a sale for Signature at Kendall, a newly constructed Class AA multifamily property in Kendall, Florida. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The WDIS team was led by Roberto Pesant and Chris Conklin, both managing directors in the Company's South Florida office. ...