January 8, 2018

ESTATES AND TRUST PARALEGAL
Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC seeking candidate to fill Estates and Trust paralegal position. Minimum 5 years experience exclusively in Probate and/or Estate Planning, strong attention to detail, organizational skills and effective time management, proficient in Microsoft Office, capable of managing multiple projects and self motivated. Paralegal certificate from an ABA-approved program or Bachelor’s degree desired. Please email resume and salary requirements to dgaskins@sgs-law.com. ONLY DESIRED EXPERIENCE SHOULD APPLY.

