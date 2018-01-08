ESTATES AND TRUST PARALEGAL
Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC seeking candidate to fill Estates and Trust paralegal position. Minimum 5 years experience exclusively in Probate and/or Estate Planning, strong attention to detail, organizational skills and effective time management, proficient in Microsoft Office, capable of managing multiple projects and self motivated. Paralegal certificate from an ABA-approved program or Bachelor’s degree desired. Please email resume and salary requirements to dgaskins@sgs-law.com. ONLY DESIRED EXPERIENCE SHOULD APPLY.