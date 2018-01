Faraaz Yousuf has joined Northwest Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Center, as president and chief operating officer.

Yousuf, who began his tenure Jan. 8, joins Northwest Hospital during an exciting time for the community hospital, including recent recognitions for quality and patient safety.

