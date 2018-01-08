Quantcast

Parties propose special master candidates in Md. college segregation case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 8, 2018

The parties to a lawsuit over segregation at Maryland colleges proposed Monday candidates to oversee the implementation of a federal judge’s order despite the state’s last-minute request to stay the process. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake issued a permanent injunction Nov. 8 prohibiting the Maryland Higher Education Commission and other defendants from “maintaining vestiges of ...

