MGM National Harbor’s dominance eating into other Md. casinos

Most other venues see a decline year over year

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 8, 2018

Maryland's newest casino continues to expand the state's gaming revenue pie while simultaneously cannibalizing market share from the state's original five gambling venues. Overall, the state's six casinos had their second-best month, reporting $141 million in revenue for the month of December on the strength of nearly $56.6 million in revenue reported by MGM National Harbor. The ...

