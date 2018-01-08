STAFF ATTORNEY

Full-time Temporary – MD Legal Aid

Statewide Advocacy Support Unit office announces a position 3 to 5 years’ experience to assist victims and survivors of domestic violence, victims’ rights, sexual assault and stalking in seeking protective orders, longer term family law cases such as divorce and/or custody, and assisting with other issues such as housing and consumer issues that are related to the violence or abuse in the Baltimore City office, but will also work on-site in the Baltimore County office of TurnAround, Inc. Temporary grant funded position awarded through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), administered through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. Contract may be available through September 30, 2018 . Admitted to practice in the State of Maryland required. Spanish language proficiency desirable.

Submit resume and cover letter online at