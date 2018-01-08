Quantcast

Justices give Ga. death row inmate new round of appeals

By: Associated Press January 8, 2018

The Supreme Court is giving a Georgia death row inmate whose execution was called off last year another chance to raise claims of racial bias on his jury. The justices voted 6-3 Monday to order the federal appeals court in Atlanta to take up the case of inmate Keith Leroy Tharpe. A juror used a racial ...

