WINDSOR W. KESSLER, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Writ of error coram nobis -- Significant collateral consequence On January 10, 2008, Windsor W. Kessler, III, appellant, pled guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County to one count of third-degree sexual offense. The court subsequently imposed a suspended three-year term of imprisonment, in favor of a threeyear period of probation. Appellant ...