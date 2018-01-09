Aaron Greenfield and Gio Medoro | MMHA

The Maryland Multi Housing Association has hired Aaron Greenfield as director of government affairs and Gio Medoro as a marketing and events assistant.

As a lawyer, Greenfield has represented real estate and corporate interests and brings extensive lobbying experience to his new role.

Greenfield has lobbied on behalf of businesses, nonprofits and professional associations in various industries. In this new role, Greenfield will represent the owners and managers of more than 190,000 residential rentals before state government, the Maryland General Assembly and at the local levels.

Greenfield has spent considerable time in the public sector serving as chief of staff to Howard County Executive Ken Ulman, president and CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation and special city solicitor for policy and development in Baltimore under then-Mayor Martin O’Malley.

Following law school, he served as law clerk to current-Court of Appeals Judge Clayton Greene Jr.

Medoro comes to MMHA from COR365 Information Solutions, an IT company in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he served as the marketing intern.

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Medoro spent four years in the U.S. Marines based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he served two deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Medoro will lead all marketing efforts for MMHA and IREM Chapter 16, including website and social media management, email marketing, fliers and signage. Additionally, he will assist the Director of Special Events with planning and conducting events.

