Levin & Gann names its first female managing principal

Towson-based Levin & Gann P.A. started 2018 by making history, naming its first female managing principal since the firm was founded more than a century ago. Debra B. Cruz, an 18-year veteran at the firm, became its leader Jan. 1, just days after she found out she was getting the job. “It was sort of a surprise,” ...