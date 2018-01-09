Quantcast

Levin & Gann names its first female managing principal

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 9, 2018

Towson-based Levin & Gann P.A. started 2018 by making history, naming its first female managing principal since the firm was founded more than a century ago. Debra B. Cruz, an 18-year veteran at the firm, became its leader Jan. 1, just days after she found out she was getting the job. “It was sort of a surprise,” ...

