Maryland’s top 10 lobbyists in 2017 raked in $14.9 million

Last year, 155 registered lobbyists in Maryland, five fewer than the year before, reported earnings of at least $50,000 and the total payments to this group of high earners equaled more than $45.2 million. Lobbyists in the top 10 alone reported earnings totaling more than $14.9 million. Timothy Perry, of Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson, retains the ...