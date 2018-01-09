Quantcast

Maryland’s top 10 lobbyists in 2017 raked in $14.9 million

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 9, 2018

Last year, 155 registered lobbyists in Maryland, five fewer than the year before, reported earnings of at least $50,000 and the total payments to this group of high earners equaled more than $45.2 million. Lobbyists in the top 10 alone reported earnings totaling more than $14.9 million. Timothy Perry, of Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson, retains the ...

