Rachel Henderson | Warschawski

Rachel Henderson has been named vice president at Warschawski, a full-service advertising and marketing firm

Henderson will provide strategic guidance on the agency’s client accounts, oversee the execution of integrated marketing communication campaigns and ensure all clients receive the highest quality of service and care. In addition to her strategic communications background, Henderson is a thought leader in the growing virtual reality space and will bring this expertise to the agency and its clients. As a member of Warschawski’s senior leadership team, she will play an active role in the agency’s strategic direction and new business development.

She is an award-winning senior communications professional with more than 12 years of marketing, public relations and digital experience.

