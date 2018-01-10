Claire Howachyn | Van Eperen

Van Eperen , an integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, marketing, social media, & digital strategy and advertising, has hired Claire Howachyn as account executive/communications specialist II.

With a background in market research and strategic communications, Howachyn brings expertise in both analytical and creative writing for health care, consumer, and government industries.

At Van Eperen’s Baltimore office, Howachyn contributes to the creation and execution of integrated marketing communications campaigns for a range of clients, develops traditional & social media content, works on branding and advertising content and campaigns, and assists with day-to-day account activities.

Howachyn earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland, College Park.

