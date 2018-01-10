DEPUTY BAR COUNSEL, ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND

The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for a second Deputy Bar Counsel. The Deputy supports Bar Counsel in performing the duties set forth in Maryland Rule 19-703(b). Responsibilities include: handling an independent case list; assisting Bar Counsel and Deputy Bar Counsel in hiring, training and managing all staff members; overseeing the screening and investigation of complaints alleging professional misconduct or incapacity; supervising the prosecutions of disciplinary or remedial proceedings and other court actions; and managing the day-to-day operations of the Office of Bar Counsel.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of eight years’ legal experience, including substantial trial and/or appellate experience; the demonstrated ability to lead and manage a litigation team; and outstanding written and oral advocacy skills. Maryland Bar required.

2/9/18 . E.O.E. Salary range $101,000-$114,000. Benefits include medical and retirement benefits. Email cover letter, resume and writing sample to lydia.lawless@agc.maryland.gov by close of business. E.O.E.